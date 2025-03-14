Baroni proud of Lazio after reaching Europa League QF

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Action Plus
Lazio coach Marco Baroni was left pleased with their performance after Thursday's 1-1 draw with Viktoria Plzen.

The result saw Lazio reach the Europa League quarterfinals 3-2 on aggregate.

Alessio Romagnoli struck a crucial equaliser after the visitors had taken the lead early into the second-half through Pavel Sulc.

“The team still played a high-level match. At this point, difficulties are inevitable,” Baroni told Sky Italia afterwards.

Viktoria pressed aggressively and put pressure on the ball carriers. I’ve watched many of their games. In my opinion, Lazio showed determination and created chances. This team is built to play with rhythm and speed. Congratulations to everyone, from the players to our fans. We also got Castellanos back, and Vecino made an important contribution.”

Baroni also said: “When you play at this level, the mind must lead the body.

“If you’re playing every three days, it means you’re having a good season. You work on the pitch, and you work off it as well. I don’t like hearing about fatigue. I walked into the locker room and immediately told the boys to focus on the game against Bologna and to recover their energy.”

