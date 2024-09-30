Tribal Football
Bologna chief Di Vaio delighted with success of Scottish additions
Bologna chief Marco di Viao says they're delighted with their past deals for Scotland pair Lewis Ferguson and Aaron Hickey.

Hickey has since been sold to Brentford, while Ferguson is now Bologna captain.

Di Vaio told the Athletic: “We monitor players in leagues that play the most youngsters, leagues that are still accessible to us.

“Then we figure out what kind of investments we want to make on players who are 18, 22, 23, at max 24. That’s the idea, the target.

“Those deals (in Scotland) have been great for us.

“We were able to get players with great mentalities and work ethics. They give 100 per cent every day. They’ve got quality. They were two very positive surprises.”

