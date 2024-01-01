Tribal Football
Boban admits convincing Maldini to stay with AC Milan
Zvonimir Boban admits he convinced Paolo Maldini to stay as AC Milan technical director.

The pair worked together for several years before Boban was sacked for exposing former GM Ivan Gazidis was trying to hire Ralf Rangnick with Stefano Pioli still in the job.

Boban, now working for UEFA, told Sky Italia:  "After three and a half years, almost four, Paolo called me together with Leonardo, who wanted to leave.

"Maldini didn't know if he would stay, I told him he had to stay because he was much more Milanista than what Milan is today, with all due respect to everyone. A Maldini in Milan represents all of us, all the Milan fans. I told him he couldn't leave and then you could see he wanted to stay.

"Milan is life for him."

