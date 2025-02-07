Billing happy after first days with Napoli

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Philip Billing is excited joining Napoli.

The Denmark midfielder has moved to Napoli on-loan from Bournemouth.

Billing said at his presentation on Thursday: “I came here to learn and become a better player. I think he’s the perfect man for that. When you come from abroad, you know you must find your place, but everyone here is great.

"The relationship between my teammates is like that of a family. Everyone has been kind to me and tries to help me. I have only positive things to say about the group I found here. They all work hard.”

On coach Antonio Conte, Billing added: “It’s one of the reasons I came here, of course. He’s a winner, and in training, you have to be spot on day in, day out."

