Berti: Inzaghi's Inter Milan among the best we're seen

Inter Milan hero Nicola Berti rates Simone Inzaghi's team as among the best in the club's history.

Berti was speaking ahead of Inter's second-leg Champions League quarterfinal clash with Bayern Munich, as they defend a 2-1 aggregate lead tonight.

Asked about Inter's symbol, Berti declared: "NB, or Nicolò Barella as NB stood for Nicola Berti in 1989, the year of the record-breaking Scudetto when we beat Sacchi's Milan.

"He plays in my role and has the shirt tattooed on his skin like me.

"He is the leader of the team together with Lautaro, who is a goddamn good guy and hasn't missed a match for a month."

Asked about the Trebkle this season, Berti declared: "Ahhh. I say it makes me happy. Possible, but there's a but. Let's think about Bayern, please? And then Bologna? Also because the rossoblù come from the Bergamo defeat, they play well and already made us lose a championship in Inzaghi's first year."

And on whether this Inter is among the strongest seen, the former midfielder added: "Yes, but I played 10 years in black and blue and I won that record-breaking Scudetto in 1989.

"We won with an 11-point advantage over Napoli and a certain (Diego) Maradona."