Napoli agree Sam Beukema fee with Bologna

Napoli have reportedly taken a major step towards the signing of defender Sam Beukema after agreeing a fee with current club Bologna.

The newly crowned Serie A champions have been pushing for the deal since the end of the 2024-25 season, and it now looks set to be completed imminently.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli have agreed a fee of €31 million plus add-ons for the 26-year-old centre-back.

Beukema is understood to have agreed personal terms with Antonio Conte’s side weeks ago, and the necessary paperwork is being filed.

The Dutchman played a key role for Bologna last season, popping up with two assists in his 47 games across all competitions.