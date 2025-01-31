Baroni praises Lazio players despite Braga defeat

Lazio coach Marco Baroni praised his players despite defeat to SC Braga on Thursday night.

The 1-0 loss still left Lazio top of the Europa League table at the end of the group phase.

"I have to thank the squad, because I told them we needed a genuine performance and I saw that. Players sacrificed themselves by working in roles that they were not accustomed to and that was great to see,” Baroni told Sky Italia.

“We got it wrong on the goal because the midfielders didn’t track back properly and we once again suffered from a pass from the wings. We’ve got to stop allowing those passes and crosses to come in from those areas. I’m disappointed, clearly it must not become a phobia, but it is something we need to work on,” explained Baroni.

“In any case, Gila worked hard, he tried to find the right position, but clearly our style of play depends a great deal on the midfielders. We tried to get back into the game and I am happy with the approach. We know it’s tricky in these situations where the result is irrelevant, but we gave it our all trying to get back into it.

“I want to say I will never stop being surprised by Pedro, who even dropped back trying to work in midfield and do everything possible for the team.”

He also said: “This is a marvellous tournament and we know every team we face from now on will be of a high level. We’ll wait and see, then be ready to battle it out against whoever we are drawn against,” noted Baroni.

“Now we will get our heads back on Serie A and the Coppa Italia. We need to get some players back in shape, as everyone has put so much effort in so far this season.”