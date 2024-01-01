Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact
AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid
Pogba: Mourinho and I must discuss Man Utd bust-up

Barella: Inter Milan teammates helped me through form crisis

Barella: Inter Milan teammates helped me through form crisis
Barella: Inter Milan teammates helped me through form crisisAction Plus
Nicolo Barella admits he wasn't at his best at the start of last season.

However, the midfielder feels his form is now returning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It happened the season we won the title,” he admitted. “When everyone was criticizing me at the start of the season. 

“They were saying I wasn’t the usual Barella.

“There was a period where I wasn’t performing at my best due to personal reasons.

“I didn’t have a great passion for football. It was just work to me. 

“I’ve never really spoken about these things, because I have a wife I can talk to about everything and I spoke with teammates and friends. 

“They did something important by telling me to get over that moment.

“I was strong. Then finally my goal came, against Napoli. And from then on I started playing better.”

“I didn’t feel alone,” Barella added. “I felt like I was helping my teammates.”

Mentions
Serie ABarella NicoloInter
Related Articles
Ex-Inter Milan star Vieri: Cassano and Adani do not exist for me
EXCLUSIVE: Sylvinho agent insists Albania right job at right time "and there's more to come!"
Incoming Everton owners face Roma ultras protest