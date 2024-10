Liverpool and Manchester City are eyeing Inter Milan attacker Nicolo Barella.

Sport says both Liverpool and City want to bring the 27 year-old Italy international to England next summer.

Barella has a deal with Inter to 2029 and he has stated he's happy where he is.

However, it's suggested Inter would be prepared to sell at a starting price of €80m.

In Italy, Barella is regarded as the most talented player in the country.