Atalanta striker Lookman: Too soon to talk Scudetto

Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman says it's too soon to talk about the Scudetto.

La Dea are currently top of the Serie A table ahead of tonight's Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Lookman told AS: "The team is in a very strong place, mentally speaking. The ability to be together, at all times, to be consistent over long periods is key. We hope to continue like this, because that is what makes us as strong as we are now.

"We are focused on each game, on the present, game by game. It is the same as last year in the Europa League. During the competition we did not talk about whether we could win or not. We only looked at the next game. Game by game, that is the secret.

"It's too early to talk about that (the title). The league is very strong and we play against great teams. The only thing we can do is focus on ourselves, on what we can improve and how to do it."