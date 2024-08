Atalanta lose Scamacca for six months

Atalanta have announced successful ACL surgery for Gianluca Scamacca.

It is now likely the Italy striker will be sidelined for six months as he recovers.

Scamacca suffered the injury in the weekend friendly defeat to Parma.

There were no opponents near Scamacca and instead it appeared his studs were stuck in the turf as he fell.

Scamacca struck 19 goals and made eight assists in 44 competitive games for La Dea last season.