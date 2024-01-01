Atalanta coach Gasperini urges calm after Inter Milan hammering

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini urged calm after their 4-0 defeat at Inter Milan.

Gasperini says his squad is still to bed down after so many changes this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

We stepped onto the pitch today with obvious difficulties, especially in defence, where it was an emergency situation,” Gasperini told DAZN.

“Those first 10 minutes really hit the morale of the team, but I am convinced that our real season will only begin after the break for international duty.

“Despite the very negative result, I saw some positive aspects today, especially from the new arrivals. We tried to create something, especially in the first half, but it was not sufficient.

“Now we have to build on these small positives and try to create a more complete squad.”

Gasperini also said: “It was a strange summer, with many changes. We started well with the club doing a lot of sales, it allowed us to invest, but most of the new signings only arrived in the last two weeks, so the team is very much a work in progress.

“I cannot say if the Atalanta we see in Week 4 will be better than the team that ended last season. We lost important players to injury, like Scamacca and Scalvini."

“We still need to study how to integrate the new players and experiment new solutions that we haven’t had a chance to try in the summer because so many deals were only finalised recently.”