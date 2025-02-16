Atalanta coach Gasperini happy with performance for Cagliari stalemate

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was satisfied after their 0-0 draw with Cagliari.

Gasperini insists he was happy with the performance, despite the stalemate.

He said afterwards, "I think it's not going so badly, even today the performance was right and these guys are all on point. We have a few defections up front, where certain characteristics are needed.

"I don't know (if we lack luck). Before, we scored a lot of goals, which are needed to win matches. When this potential is taken away from me, I probably struggle more."

On their Champions League round 16 playoff second-leg with Club Brugge, Gasperini also said: "We'll get there right, we have two days to prepare. The boys will arrive in the best way, then we'll see.

"Even today extraordinary, some adapted to roles that were not theirs. We did everything to win, while Cagliari almost never appeared in our area."