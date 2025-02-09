Atalanta coach Gasperini happy thumping Verona ahead of Champions League playoff

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was left pleased after their 5-0 win at Hellas Verona.

Mateo Retegui struck four goals on the day.

“We had the game on the right track in the first half, while in the second we got to introduce some different players and avoid some further injuries,” Gasperini told DAZN.

“Today, for the first time in weeks, nobody else got hurt. That is the most important thing for us.”

Atalanta now face a Champions League play-off, where they visit Club Brugge on Wednesday evening.

“We love the Champions League and when we get those fixtures, every little physical pain disappears. It’s true that we have not earned as many points recently, but we were so unlucky against Torino and had done really well in the Coppa Italia with Bologna until the late goal.

“Our results recently have not been good, but we were slowed down by injuries, some of them very serious. Even the smaller injuries mean if you are out for two weeks, you miss six games.”