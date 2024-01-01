Tribal Football
Adani quickly won over by Motta's Juventus

Former Inter Milan defender Daniele Adani has been left impressed by Thiago Motta's Juventus.

Motta has a 100 per cent record as Juve coach from their opening two games of the season.

Adani told TuttoJuve: "The collective goes beyond these two games. It tells us that Juve has a strong idea and diametrically different from the one it had before with Allegri.

"Both in terms of competitiveness, therefore of being there and determining the event, and in the methodology.

"This is more important than the result. The collective emerges."

