Morata excited to wear AC Milan shirt in Champions League: I bought one for myself!

AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata feels ready to face Liverpool.

Milan will host Liverpool tomorrow in their opening Champions League tie and Morata spoke to the press this morning.

He began: "I'm very happy to be back in Italy. The Champions League is something different from everything else in football. You see those balls with the stars and everything changes. I'm proud to play for Milan, I feel a lot of responsibility in wearing the Rossoneri shirt and therefore the shirt that belonged to Maldini, Ibra... We are Milan and we have to play a great Champions League".

On Liverpool, he continued: "You can win or lose, but if you play for Milan you have to give it your all. For us, the match against Liverpool tomorrow must be like a final. Games like this prepare themselves, there's no need to add anything. We've been playing games like this on the PlayStation since we were kids. We have to go home exhausted tomorrow night."

On their stumbling start, Morata also said: "We changed coach, new players arrived. It's true though that in this club you don't have much time. In my opinion we did well at times, this Milan is not like what I've heard around.

"The first thing I did when I arrived at Milan was go to the shop and get my shirt with the Champions League patch. When I was little I had a Kaká shirt, I still remember that goal in Manchester, one of the most beautiful I have ever seen. A beautiful memory, tomorrow's debut excites me. I want to do very well and in the whole Champions League."