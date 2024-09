AC Milan striker Leao hits back at Di Canio as post draws 24M views

AC Milan striker Rafael Leao has hit back at pundit Paolo di Canio.

Leao was criticised by Di Canio for ignoring a team huddle called by coach Paulo Fonseca during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Lazio.

Di Canio branded Leao and Theo Hernandez a " disgrace" for their actions.

In response, Leao took to X to post an infamous image of Di Canio when playing for Lazio performing a fascist salute.

At time of writing, the post had generated over 24m views.