AC Milan ponder January options for Chukwueze

AC Milan management are weighing up the future of Samu Chukwueze.

The former Villarreal winger has struggled for minutes this season under coach Paulo Fonseca and could be on the move in January.

TMW says the Nigeria international could be sent away on-loan for the second-half of the season.

However, a straight sale hasn't been ruled out given Milan splashed out a fee rising to €30m for Chukwueze a year ago.

Meanwhile, the winger has been released from Nigeria's squad early after collecting a thigh injury.