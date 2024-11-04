AC Milan hero Costacurta: Leao? He's peaked - this is as good as it gets

AC Milan hero Billy Costacurta says Rafael Leao is at a career crossroads.

The Portugal international again started Milan's win at Monza on the bench.

Advertisement Advertisement

Costacurta told Sky Italia: "We have seen everything that Leao is, 100%. For me, Leao is this, what we have seen in the last 5 years. He is an important player, he beats the man, but he is not fundamental.

"In my opinion he is not a champion, it depends on the categories we want to do."

Milan coach Paulo Fonseca said of Leao after the win: "It's not a coincidence, it shouldn't be a coincidence because a player is on the bench. It must be normal, there is no conflict between me and him. Only a choice of the coach.

"For me he is the same as (Ruben) Loftus-Cheek or other players, status doesn't matter."