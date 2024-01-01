AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan: I lost confidence last season

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan admits he wasn't at his best last season.

Maignan concedes he battled for form during the campaign.

He said on The Bridge: “Last season, for those who followed Milan a bit, I realised I had lost the battle against myself. Because my struggle is to stay focused on what I’m good at, on myself, and not get caught up in everything happening around me.

“I had to fight tough battles. The battle I had to fight, I didn’t fight, so I knew I would lose it. So what I’ll do now, as I’ve already said, is learn from everything to come back strong next season.

“If you’re not crazy, you don’t have this mentality, you can’t be a goalkeeper. All top-level goalkeepers today have to be crazy and have a strong mindset, otherwise, it won’t work.

“It’s hard to see a goalkeeper at a high level today who doesn’t have all of this, because they’ll automatically be crushed by their teammates, by the pressure, by mistakes, even though everyone makes mistakes, but the most important thing is what you do afterward.”