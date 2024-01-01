AC Milan coach Fonseca delighted defeating Udinese; stands by Leao benching

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca was delighted with his players after victory over Udinese.

Milan won 1-0 thanks to Samuel Chukwueze's 13th minute winner. The Rossonero also had Tijjani Reijnders sent off on 29 minutes.

Fonseca later praised the commitment of his players for the triumph.

How do you comment on today's match?

"I'm happy because we won and because we did important things. In the first 30 minutes we played with great personality and quality. Then, an hour with great team spirit with one player less. For me this was very important: seeing the team together, sacrificing each other, suffering together. That's what's missing here: teamwork. Today we showed that we are united; even those who came on showed that they are ready to sacrifice themselves for the team."

Is this a poster match?

"It was a difficult match and those who were on the pitch showed that they suffered together, that they defended together. I watched Pulisic who cleared the area at the far post with his head. More than the quality in the first 30 minutes, I have to evaluate what is missing in this team: being a team.:"

How is Gabbia?

"He had a small problem with his calf yesterday, nothing special. But it wasn't safe and we decided not to risk it."

Leao left on the bench?

"Maybe it's strange for you not to see Rafa, but this must be normal. It's not normal to see Leao on the bench, but it's normal for me when I say that the team is more important, Milan is more important than a few players. Today I decided to let Okafor and Chukwueze play, maybe tomorrow it'll be Leao's turn.

"Let's not create a case, because there isn't one. Leao was respectful, satisfied in the locker room and this is the most important thing for me. Now, I'll prepare for the next match and maybe Leao will come back to play."

And now Leao?

"He has to prepare well because we need Rafa."

What did you think at 95'?

"I thought we were unlucky... Looking back at the goal, I thought we were really unlucky."

Why did you choose these starters and not others?

"We had more time to work with the players who stayed here. Leao didn't train on Thursday, he had a little discomfort in his flexor; he only trained yesterday. And so I decided to play Okafor and Chukwueze, who played very, very well."