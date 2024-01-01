AC Milan coach Fonseca admits relief after Torino draw

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca admitted relief after their 2-2 draw with Torino.

Milan were trailing 2-0 up to the 88th minute before Noah Okafor and Alvaro Morata struck to earn the point.

“I did not expect before the game that we would be perfect at this stage, but I must say our first 45 minutes was not good. We were passive defensively. The second half was different, we were more aggressive, won the ball back earlier and had enough opportunities to win the match,” Fonseca told Sky Italia.

“We know what these games are like, we must continue working, because there is a lot that needs to be improved.

“We have another week now to get those players stronger physically. It was not possible to start them today, but when they came on, they did well and brought fresh intensity. We need to get them quickly back to full fitness.”

Fonseca also said of their defending: “I think it is a collective issue, it’s not just about the defenders. In the first half, we weren’t pressing high and that made it easier for Torino to attack us. In my opinion, we must improve the defensive movement in general, because the team is a little passive.

"I want us to win the ball back quickly and not leave the opponents time to think. In the first half, we allowed Torino time and space to prepare their moves calmly.”