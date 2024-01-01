Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach agreement to sign wonderkid from Guidars FC
Chelsea boss Maresca: We will try for new No9
Barcelona rethink Fati plans
Dante tells Man Utd's Antony to "persevere" after tough start to Premier League career

AC Milan coach Fonseca admits more signings could arrive

AC Milan coach Fonseca admits more signings could arrive
AC Milan coach Fonseca admits more signings could arrive
AC Milan coach Fonseca admits more signings could arriveAction Plus
AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca is delighted with their summer market work.

Milan have welcomed Alvaro Morata, Youssouf Fofana, Strahinja Pavlovic and Emerson Royal so far, with Fonseca saying more additions could be made in the final week of the market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fonseca said: “I think so far the club has done a great job with signings. I think a team like Milan always has opportunities to improve, so let’s see what will happen.

"I have to say that the club has done a great job with the players they have brought in."

Milan next meet Parma in Serie A this weekend.

Mentions
Serie AAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AC Milan chief Furlani makes clear Barcelona chances of signing Leao
AC Milan coach Fonseca: We need more from Leao; I'm happy what Furlani said
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off