AC Milan coach Fonseca admits more signings could arrive

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca is delighted with their summer market work.

Milan have welcomed Alvaro Morata, Youssouf Fofana, Strahinja Pavlovic and Emerson Royal so far, with Fonseca saying more additions could be made in the final week of the market.

Fonseca said: “I think so far the club has done a great job with signings. I think a team like Milan always has opportunities to improve, so let’s see what will happen.

"I have to say that the club has done a great job with the players they have brought in."

Milan next meet Parma in Serie A this weekend.