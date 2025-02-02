AC Milan coach Conceicao positive about team's progress ahead of derby test

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao insists he's happy with his start in the job.

Ahead of Sunday's derby against Inter Milan, Conceicao says he's satisfied with the way the team is progressing.

He said, "Yes definitely, I haven't been here for long, just a month even if it seems like much longer: I'm here at Milanello 24 hours a day. We try to work to improve in an environment that is not easy, we work in a club for which drawing or losing is not possible.

"At the moment there is an open market, a lot of news coming from outside that is sometimes difficult to control. We try to concentrate on the game, if we win things become lighter.

"I live my profession with passion, with an incredible desire to have this success that everyone dreams of. I have had 13 clubs from all over the world who have asked me to work with them but I chose Milan because at Milan you can't say no: it's not about money but about a leap forward in my career.

"We have already won a cup and the other competitions are all open, we are here to win them and achieve our goals. I know it's not easy: Serie A is very very difficult, in the Champions League there are the best teams in the world, in the Coppa Italia we will try next week with Roma. I think that with the closing of the market things will become calmer and we will focus on the last 4 months."

On the derby, Conceicao also said:"One of the most watched and loved in the world. I have experienced other derbies in Italy and abroad but this is the one that has the strongest image in the world. I am very happy to experience my first here at San Siro with Milan but it is also a great responsibility, understanding that the moment is not the best for us: all this must give us strength."