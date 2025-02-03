AC Milan coach Conceicao left frustrated after derby draw

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao was left demanding more from his players after their 1-1 draw with Inter Milan on Sunday.

Stefan de Vrij found an Inter equaliser in injury-time to cancel out Milan's lead through Tijjani Reijnders.

“We tried to press a bit higher in the first half, but nobody thought the same way, so we left important space for counter-attacks,” Conceicao told DAZN.

“We prepared for this game a bit differently. I like high pressing and not allowing the opponents to come out with the ball. We scored after Tammy won the ball high up the pitch. We must work on this. We had the right attitude, but we have work to do. We all agree on this.

“Bennacer is a very interesting player technically, but I needed different characteristics in midfield.

“We were in a numerical disadvantage with two players against three. We needed more physicality, so I put Jimenez on the wings and Musah in the middle.

“We could have done some things differently in the first half regarding ability and desire to have the ball. I understand the moments and the environment, but we must be stronger than this. We are at Milan and the players here must take this responsibility to keep the ball and stop the opponents, not allowing them to reach our goal too often."