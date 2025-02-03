Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: The lads were magnificent for derby draw

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was left delighted with his players after their 1-1 draw with AC Milan.

Stefan de Vrij found an Inter equaliser in injury-time to cancel out Milan's lead through Tijjani Reijnders.

“The lads were magnificent, they went above and beyond the call of duty, but there was so much bad luck against us, with three goals disallowed, hitting the upright three times and a really clear penalty not given on Thuram,” Inzaghi told Sky Italia.

“With so many incidents going against us, we still managed to equalise at the 93rd minute. Milan deserve compliments too, as they have intensity and are always dangerous on the counter, so they put in a good performance too.

“Clearly, there are regrets, because we always want to win, but despite all those incidents, we didn’t let our heads drop and kept pushing.”

He also said, “We know that Milan are dangerous on the counter, they allowed us 65 per cent possession and we were aware there would be two or three big counter-attacks, as that is their main strength.

“We had also controlled the first half and could’ve attacked the space a bit better, held back on the runs with a little patience to avoid those offside flags. We kept fighting and deserved more than just a point, but must never forget we were up against a very good team with great players.”