AC Milan chief Ibrahimovic offers winter market assessment: We did great job

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic offered his assessment of their winter market campaign this morning.

The Swede spoke as he introduced new signing Santiago Gimenez to the local press.

Advertisement Advertisement

What do you expect after this market?

"Yesterday was an intense day but always under control. I have to thank everyone because we did a great job and we did everything we wanted. We are not happy with our standings, we made five purchases and five sales. This is the team that must change the situation.

"We have strengthened the team. If we have narrowed the gap we will see. We did everything by talking with the coach. In my opinion we have improved the team a lot."

It was your first market as a protagonist...

"It was intense and interesting. There were many movements, you have to do everything before the closing. What we did is more or less what we had set out to do. We are doing a great job as a team. Then in the end the results will speak for themselves."

What has been missing in these first months of the season?

"Continuity has been missing. When you win you have more confidence, otherwise you have to start again and give continuity again. We have ups and downs, but we are the only ones with a trophy. Milan always plays to win and when they win they lift the trophies.

"When we started the championship we believed in what we had done. We are not satisfied with the situation and so we decided to change with several grafts. We are not happy, we have a trophy but we are not satisfied, we want more, we are hungry."

Why so many signings at the end of the market?

"Every case is different. In a deal there are three parties that have to find an agreement. Some negotiations have been longer, others quicker. Everyone arrived after speaking with the coach. We closed Sottil a minute and a half before the end, so I want to thank the lawyers and the secretariat who are doing a great job. They are young, very hungry and working."

What is behind Ismael Bennacer's departure? Were there problems with Sergio Conceiçao?

"He asked to be transferred. He was important for Milan, he had injuries, he returned at the end of December. He wanted a new adventure. If he comes and wants to look for something else, he shouldn't stay here. We looked for the best solution for him and for us."

What do you want to say to the fans?

"The last championship we won is also thanks to the fans. We are stronger with the fans at our side, they are very important. We are working and doing everything we can to bring results. This team is stronger with the fans. We won the last championship even if for many we were not even in the top 4, but we won with the push of the fans."

What made you decide to take Gimenez?

"He has great quality, he's hungry to score goals. He reminds me of Camarda, they have the same hunger to score goals. If you don't have that, you don't have that. In my opinion, he's good in the box, he can help the team a lot. What kind of Milan will Gimenez find? A strong Milan, he'll play with Leao, Pulisic, Reijnders, Walker and many players who can assist him. Don't worry... Maignan can also assist.

"He is here to bring results. We hope he can leave a good memory here. He is in good hands to achieve success. Let's take one step at a time, we will help him. Then it always depends on the player, he must think only about playing, we will take care of the rest."