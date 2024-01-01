Tribal Football
AC Milan attacker Pulisic: US soccer needs change
AC Milan attacker Christian Pulisic admits US soccer is in a low place.

Former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has been named new coach of the US national team.

“It’s time to turn the page and we really have to pick it up a level. Everyone is part of this and it feels pretty low right now, but I know there’s better times ahead,” Pulisic said.

“Hopefully a culture that is willing to fight, that is willing to take risks. There’s a lot of things that need to change, just the mentality and the culture of the group.

“I think we have the quality but I know hopefully that’s the first thing that he is going to want to change.”

