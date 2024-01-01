Tribal Football
Abraham on shock AC Milan derby win: We played with confidence, courage, passion

Tammy Abraham was delighted being part of AC Milan's shock derby win against Inter Milan.

Milan won 2-1 on Sunday, with Abraham happy with his impact on the victory.

“We are very happy. We know that Inter are a good team, but today we played with confidence, courage, passion and must gain belief from this to continue along this path,” Abraham told DAZN.

“I came off the back of last season with a big injury, so I had to show everyone that I am back, I am here to help the team as much as possible, to give my team and the fans belief again.

“We didn’t have the best start to the season, but we have to take the confidence from today, it’s a very important win.

“Now is the time to rest and then we go again.”

