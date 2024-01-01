Abraham happy to get off mark at AC Milan

Tammy Abraham is delighted to get off the mark for AC Milan.

Abraham struck from the spot as Milan defeated Venezia 4-0 on Saturday.

Just a week after leaving Roma, the striker said: "I haven't realised it yet but when I get home I'll think about it and understand how beautiful it was. The important thing is to continue to give my best.

"We are confident because we have a great team. Confidence because we have to continue working in this way and on this path, we are a great team."

On fellow goalscorer Christian Pulisic, Abraham added: "We were together in the past seasons, we know what a special player he is. From today we must earn trust also thanks to our performances."