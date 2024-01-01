SPL pair Al-Lazeez, Emenalo in London to sign Brentford striker Toney

Brentford striker Ivan Toney's transfer to Saudi Arabia is set to gather pace this week.

That is the view of Ben Jacobs, who states that the England forward has all but agreed to the move.

Advertisement Advertisement

Toney had wanted to go to a Champions League club, but has not garnered top level interest since returning from a lengthy betting ban.

SPL vice-chairman Saad Al-Lazeez and sporting director Michael Emenalo are now in London to sign Toney.

The Saudis believe they can tempt the forward to leave Europe during his peak years.

Toney is likely to move to Al-Ahli, the top side in the Saudi Pro League so far this term.