Simone Inzaghi has reportedly decided to leave Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Fresh off the back of a heavy Champions League final defeat to PSG, the 50-year-old left Inter Milan for Al Hilal on a reported €26 million-per-year deal until July 2027.

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According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Inzaghi has decided against renewing his contract at Al Hilal and will leave at the end of the season.

Inzaghi managed to lift the King’s Cup during his time at Al Hilal and currently sits top of the Saudi Pro League with 30 points from 11 games.

Although reports of Inzaghi’s next move are pure speculation, it was suggested in October that Juventus and Napoli could emerge as potential destinations.