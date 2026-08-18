Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have reportedly made an offer to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The 30-year-old has been a mainstay for Aston Villa since joining from Brentford back in 2020, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable strikers.

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Watkins has reached double figures in goals during each of his seasons at Villa, bagging 16 in 37 during their 2025-26 campaign.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have made £39 million offer for the striker, including add-ons.

It’s understood that Watkins is keen on the move, but the final decision is in Aston Villa’s hands, and they’ve already turned down two approaches for him.