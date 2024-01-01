Osimhen axed from Napoli squad, stripped of shirt number - but Al Ahli not at fault for transfer collapse

Napoli have axed Victor Osimhen from their squad and stripped him of his shirt number.

Osimhen remains a Napoli player as talks with Chelsea and Al Ahli fell through during Friday's transfer deadline.

And the Nigerian has been told where he stands at Napoli, with the club's highest earner now frozen out.

The Saudi Pro League's market remains open for a few more days, so raising the possibility of Osimhen still moving to the Middle East next week.

Interestingly, sources are insisting it was Napoli which forced the Al Ahli move to collapse over their asking price. Osimhen had accepted a contract worth €160m over four years from the SPL outfit, but Al Ahli pulled back as Napoli upped their asking price.

Osimhen has now seen his No9 shirt handed to effectively his replacement, Romelu Lukaku.