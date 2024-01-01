Mutu: Ronaldo's big dream at Al Nassr...

Former Chelsea forward Adrian Mutu suggests that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play with his child one day.

The veteran forward, who is now 39, was at Euro 2024 with his nation Portugal this summer.

Ronaldo plays in the Saudi Pro League and Mutu believes there is one goal keeping him motivated to stay in the sport.

“That's his real motivation,” Mutu told iAM SPORT in Romania about Al Nassr star Ronaldo and his 14-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

“The fact that he wants to play an official match with his boy and that's why he doesn't give up.

“Well, at Al Nassr it's possible. If he was at another team, I don't know, Real Madrid, it was more difficult.

“But to play a half (together), in a year, I don't think it's impossible.”