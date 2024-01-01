Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Al Nassr defender Laporte: Kante's Euros form proving SPL quality

Al Nassr defender Laporte: Kante's Euros form proving SPL quality
Al Nassr defender Laporte: Kante's Euros form proving SPL quality
Al Nassr defender Laporte: Kante's Euros form proving SPL qualityTribalfootball
Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte says N'Golo Kante's form with France at the Euros is proof of the quality of the Saudi Pro League.

The former Chelsea midfielder is now with Al Ittihad and has been outstanding for France so far in Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spain defender Laporte told Sport1: "We are all aware that this is a relatively new league. It is also gradually developing at the marketing level. In the future it will be seen as a much more competitive league. 

"Kanté has twice been Man of the Match for France, and that shows something, I think.

"Basically, each league has its own level, but as far as the rhythm is concerned, it is the same."

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueLaporte AymericKante N'GoloAl NassrAl IttihadChelseaPremier LeagueEuro
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Chelsea sell to fund Osimhen deal; Man City identify De Bruyne successor; Why Conte agreed to Napoli
REVEALED: Mourinho targets three stars for Fenerbahce
Belgium coach Tedesco rejects Lukaku critics: You're asking too much