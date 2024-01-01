Al Nassr defender Laporte: Kante's Euros form proving SPL quality

Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte says N'Golo Kante's form with France at the Euros is proof of the quality of the Saudi Pro League.

The former Chelsea midfielder is now with Al Ittihad and has been outstanding for France so far in Germany.

Spain defender Laporte told Sport1: "We are all aware that this is a relatively new league. It is also gradually developing at the marketing level. In the future it will be seen as a much more competitive league.

"Kanté has twice been Man of the Match for France, and that shows something, I think.

"Basically, each league has its own level, but as far as the rhythm is concerned, it is the same."