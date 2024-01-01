Marseille want Arsenal forward who wants to leave this summer

Arsenal and Marseille are said to be in talks over a deal for Eddie Nketiah.

The center forward does want to leave the Emirates Stadium club for regular football this summer.

Per Evening Standard, the two parties are some way apart in valuation at present.

However, the striker is their no.1 target to pair with new signing Mason Greenwood.

They are looking to replace the goals and impact of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah.

Arsenal are open to letting Nketiah leave, but will not be rushed into selling the 25-year-old either.