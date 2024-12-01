Tribal Football
Man City, Real Madrid scouting Al Ahli attacker Gabri
Man City, Real Madrid scouting Al Ahli attacker GabriLaLiga
Al Ahli attacker Gabri Veiga is attracting big European club interest.

The former Celta Vigo whiz is in his second season in the Saudi Pro League.

And Estadio Deportivo says the Spain U21 international is being tracked by Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The midfielder has a deal with Al Ahli to 2026.

However, Gabri has always stated he could see himself returning to Europe early into his senior career.

 

