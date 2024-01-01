Tribal Football
Liverpool great Mane: SPL can be good for Senegal
Liverpool great Sadio Mane says the Saudi Pro League can be good for the Senegal national team.

Four Senegal internationals are currently playing in the SPL: ManeKalidou Koulibaly, Habib Biallo and Edouard Mendy.

"We are all on the Senegalese national team, and of course we often talk about the league and many other things," says Al-Nassr striker Mané to Reuters.

Al-Nassr is third after six matches in the Saudi league.

"It is a bit early to talk about winning the league. We know what our goal is, which is to win the championship. Our goal is to win everything. All the teams have strengthened. The fans expect that too, and it's good for the league."

