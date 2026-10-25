Harvey Elliott handed a 0/10 and called a "thin-skinned child" after "absurd" red card

Harvey Elliott saw red in Valencia's clash against Villarreal on Saturday afternoon.

Elliott joined Valencia CF on a season-long loan from Liverpool in September, just months after his failed loan move to Premier League rivals Aston Villa, where he made less than 10 appearances.

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This was due to a contractual clause requiring Villa to buy him for a reported £35M after ten appearances, a clause Villa did not want to trigger.

Life has not improved in La Liga, however, as he struggles with Valencia under manager Javier Aguirre, who described Elliott's red card as "absurd" and "ridiculous".

The 23-year-old had been struggling for minutes since joining the Spanish club and after a foul on Georges Mikautadze, he picked up a yellow. Minutes later, he was booked for dissent and marched off the pitch in frustration.

Villarreal had already lost Pape Gueye to a straight red card, and Elliott's red card then left Valencia without an advantage, leading to a 2-1 loss.

Eldesmarque gave Elliott a brutal 1/10 rating whilst Super Deporte handed him a 0/10, calling him a "thin-skinned child" in what is a brutal remark.

The England international is set to miss next weekend’s trip to Elche and, unless the disciplinary committee extends the ban, would be available again for the visit of Real Madrid on 7th November.