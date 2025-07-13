Granit Xhaka "reaches agreement" after Saudi Arabia offer

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka is reportedly the latest player to receive a "huge" offer from the Saudi Pro League.

The 32-year-old is widely expected to leave the German club this summer after a hugely successful two seasons at Leverkusen.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Xhaka has reached a “verbal agreement” an offer from Saudi Pro League club NEOM.

He adds that the Switzerland international will receive a salary of €10 million net per year, although there is no agreement between the two clubs.

NEOM have offered a fee of €6 million to Erik ten Hag’s side with a new round of talks expected to start on Monday.