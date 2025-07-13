Tribal Football
Most Read
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Man Utd agree to meet Brentford price for Mbeumo
Chelsea's wage offer to Jadon Sancho revealed

Granit Xhaka "reaches agreement" after Saudi Arabia offer

Alex Roberts
Granit Xhaka "reaches agreement" after Saudi Arabia offer
Granit Xhaka "reaches agreement" after Saudi Arabia offerVitalii Kliuiev / Alamy / Profimedia
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka is reportedly the latest player to receive a "huge" offer from the Saudi Pro League.

The 32-year-old is widely expected to leave the German club this summer after a hugely successful two seasons at Leverkusen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to Florian Plettenberg, Xhaka has reached a “verbal agreement” an offer from Saudi Pro League club NEOM.

He adds that the Switzerland international will receive a salary of €10 million net per year, although there is no agreement between the two clubs.

NEOM have offered a fee of €6 million to Erik ten Hag’s side with a new round of talks expected to start on Monday.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueXhaka GranitBayer LeverkusenNeom SCBundesligaFootball Transfers