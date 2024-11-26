Gerrard admits Al-Ettifaq "need some time to develop and improve" this season

Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard has stressed the need for time to get the team in shape.

The Englishman has seen his coaching staff culled, only for Michael Beale to surprisingly join the team as his assistant.

While the team have now gone eight matches without a win, Gerrard still believes he can turn it around.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Gerrard acknowledged: "The club made decisions regarding the departure of Mark Allen and Dean Holden.

"The decision was also made to bring Michael Beale in who is a super coach, we spent years together previously and it's great to have him back with me.

“Now we need some time to develop and improve."

