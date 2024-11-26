Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: We must show right attitude against Slovan Bratislava
Man Utd target African trio in search for centre-forward signing
Man Utd manager Amorim eyes Ait-Nouri in huge January transfer deal
Man Utd UEFA call for Obi-Martin

Gerrard admits Al-Ettifaq "need some time to develop and improve" this season

Ansser Sadiq
Gerrard admits Al-Ettifaq "need some time to develop and improve" this season
Gerrard admits Al-Ettifaq "need some time to develop and improve" this seasonTribal Football
Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard has stressed the need for time to get the team in shape.

The Englishman has seen his coaching staff culled, only for Michael Beale to surprisingly join the team as his assistant.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the team have now gone eight matches without a win, Gerrard still believes he can turn it around.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Gerrard acknowledged: "The club made decisions regarding the departure of Mark Allen and Dean Holden

"The decision was also made to bring Michael Beale in who is a super coach, we spent years together previously and it's great to have him back with me. 

“Now we need some time to develop and improve."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Gordon AnthonyGerrard StevenAllen MarkHolden DeanAl Ettifaq FCLiverpoolSaudi Professional League
Related Articles
Gerrard: Jones now Scouse heartbeat of Liverpool team
Beale rejoins Gerrard at Al Ettifaq
Gerrard assures Al-Ettifaq of full commitment