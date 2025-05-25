Guardiola reveals why Grealish may leave Manchester City

Pep Guardiola denied falling out with Jack Grealish but admitted the winger might leave Manchester City.

During the 2024-25 season, the Englishman’s game time at Etihad Stadium dropped, totaling just 715 minutes across 20 Premier League matches.

When asked about Grealish being left out of the final game, the Spaniard responded: "It was selection. The last two months, I’ve had to leave five or six players at home every time.

“This time, I decided it was these guys. No more than that. Of course, Jack has to play. Jack is an unbelievable player who has to play football every single day, every three days.

“It didn’t happen this season and last season neither, they need to do it with us or in another place. But that is a question of Jack, his agent and the club. If he stays, we’ll be fine, he will fight like he fought since day one when he arrived.”