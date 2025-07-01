Ex-Arsenal star Lacazette makes Saudi Pro League move

Former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has left Olympique Lyon for Saudi Pro League side NEOM SC.

NEOM SC had finalised the paperwork to sign the French striker this summer. The 34-year-old will now continue his career in the Middle East.

Lacazette was prolific during his second spell at Lyon, netting 72 goals in 116 appearances after leaving Arsenal in 2022.

However, after choosing not to renew his contract with the French club, the 16-time France international will now represent the newly promoted Saudi Pro League side NEOM for the upcoming season.