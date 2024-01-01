DONE DEAL: Plymouth snap up Gray from Al-Riyadh

Tribal Football
Former Watford and Burnley striker Andre Gray has joined Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle.

Gray moves to the Championship club from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Riyadh.

"Once we knew the severity of Muhamed’s injury, we moved quickly to bring in a striker to replace him," said Rooney.

"Andre is a striker of real quality and has played and scored goals at the highest level.

"He will provide competition in forward areas as we head into a busy period of the season, and I am really happy to have him here."

