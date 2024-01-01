Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Al Ahli close signing of Brentford striker Toney
Al Ahli have signed Brentford striker Ivan Toney for the Saudi Pro League.

Toney moves to Saudi Arabia for a fee of £40m.

"It’s been a pleasure to work with Ivan over the last four years," said Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

"He has averaged more than one goal every two games, which is an unbelievable number.

"On the pitch, he has been a fantastic goalscorer, link-up player and leader. He has pushed the team, the squad and himself."

Frank added: "Ivan leaves as a Brentford legend."

