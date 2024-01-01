Al Nassr defender Laporte: A return to Athletic Bilbao?

Tribal Football
Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte has opened the door to a return to former club Athletic Bilbao.

Laporte has been linked with Barcelona this summer.

While with Spain at the Euros, he was asked about re-signing for Athletic and replied: “Yes, why not."

Regarding the Saudi Pro League, Laporte stated “it is improving” and values ​​that “by going there you do not leave aside professional football and high performance.

"(N'Golo) Kanté plays there and has played great games in this Euro Cup and has been MVP in several games.”

