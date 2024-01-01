Al Hilal table bid for Man City outcast Cancelo

Al Hilal have made an offer for Manchester City wing-back Joao Cancelo.

The Portugal international spent last season on-loan with Barcelona and is available from City this summer.

Cancelo has seen the prospect of returning to Barca go cold and now the Saudi Pro League is emerging as a realistic option.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to sign João Cancelo as negotiations are underway with Man City and player’s camp.

"He’s the first choice for Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus.

"In case of Cancelo’s arrival, Al Hilal RB Saud Abdulhamid could join AS Roma as talks took place."