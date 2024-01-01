Tribal Football
Al-Ettifaq confirm Achterberg appointment

Former Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has been confirmed as new Al-Ettifaq keeper coach.

Achterberg's move to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq was long expected.

Al-Ettifaq confirmed the arrival of Achterberg on social media on Saturday.

The 52-year-old former Tranmere Rovers keeper first joined Liverpool in 2009, working inside the academy system before being promoted to the first team two years later.

It with the seniors where he spent the next 13 years before this summer's departure.

