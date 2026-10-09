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Former Real Madrid striker Joselu signs for second Qatar Stars League club

Al Sailiya Sports Club have announced the signing of former Real Madrid striker Joselu
Al Sailiya Sports Club have announced the signing of former Real Madrid striker JoseluAl Sailiya Sports Club

Al Sailiya Sports Club have announced the signing of former Real Madrid striker Joselu, with the 36-year-old joining the Qatar Stars League (QSL) club as a free agent on a one-year deal.

Joselu continues his career in the Qatar Stars League following two seasons at Al Gharafa, where he scored 28 goals in 59 appearances.

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The Spaniard is part of a star-studded QSL that already features internationally renowned players including Roberto Firmino, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler, Pablo Sarabia and Alessio Romagnoli.

Joselu brings an exceptional winning pedigree to Al Sailiya. Beyond Real Madrid, he has represented several clubs in Europe's top five leagues, including Newcastle United, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim and Celta Vigo.

Across his career, he has won eight trophies, including the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA European Championship, the UEFA Nations League and two LaLiga titles. At international level, Joselu has earned 17 caps for Spain, scoring six goals.

His move to Al Sailiya sees a UEFA Champions League and European champion continue his career in the Qatar Stars League.

Joselu's domestic league stats
Joselu's domestic league statsFlashscore
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